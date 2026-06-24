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Iron County break-in suspect caught in Fond du Lac County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 24, 2026 at 6:39 AM CDT
Picture posted by the Iron County Sheriff's Office of suspect in a cabin break-in
Iron County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Picture posted by the Iron County Sheriff's Office of suspect in a cabin break-in

A suspect wanted by Iron County, Wisconsin, authorities has been captured in Fond du Lac County.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office had been seeking 50-year-old Toby Mullins of Rib Lake.

A warrant issued for his arrest accused Mullins of burglary of a dwelling.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says they have him in custody.

A deputy saw Mullins shortly after noon on Tuesday riding a bicycle.

Mullins was recognized by the deputy as having an active warrant.

Mullins dumped the bike when the deputy tried to make contact and ran on foot.

Additional deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol troopers, and City of Fond du Lac Police Officers responded to the area and established a perimeter to assist in locating and apprehending the suspect.

A Sheriff's Office sergeant and K-9 partner were deployed to conduct a track.

With the assistance of an unmanned aerial system (drone) providing aerial overwatch and following an approximately 200-yard K-9 track through a dense marsh, law enforcement personnel located Mullins and took him into custody without further incident.

The suspect was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for medical clearance and will subsequently be transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Tags
Crime & Courts Iron CountyIron County Sherriff's OfficeBurglaryWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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