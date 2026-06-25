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Vilas County Sherriff: Be on the lookout for man wanted in connection with Milwaukee homicide

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published June 25, 2026 at 11:25 AM CDT
Vilas County Sheriff's Office

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance finding a man who police say may be involved in a Milwaukee homicide.

The sheriff's office says Michael J. Garcia Carroll Jr, 40, could be in Vilas or Oneida County.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating Carroll in connection to a June 18th homicide.

Oneida County and Vilas County Sheriff’s deputies made contact with Carroll at a business near State Hwy 70 and US Hwy 51 in Arbor Vitae on Tuesday.

Police say Carroll ran off.

Carroll is 6 ft 2 and weighs 211 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office says Carroll is to be considered dangerous.

People should not make contact with him.

Any information on Carroll’s whereabouts should be reported to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-472-7290, or the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5201.
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Crime & Courts WXPR NewsVilas CountyOneida county
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
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