New Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice welcomed to the court

Wisconsin’s newest Supreme Court Justice has formally been welcomed to the court.

An investiture ceremony for Justice Chris Taylor was held Friday in Madison.

Justice Taylor was elected April 7th to a 10-year term on the Supreme Court.

Her term began August 1st.

"I am ready to get to work on the Supreme Court for the people of the great state of Wisconsin, to make sure our court is strong, independent, and protects the rights and freedoms of all Wisconsinites,” said Justice Taylor.

Justice Taylor joined the Supreme Court after serving on the District IV Court of Appeals, where she was elected in 2023.

Before joining the appellate court, she served on the Dane County Circuit Court following her appointment in 2020 and election the following year.

She takes the spot of former Justice Rebecca Bradley, who did not seek re-election.