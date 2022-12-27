© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime

Man found dead in Portage County

WXPR | By Mike Leischner WSAU
Published December 27, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST
Portage County Sheriff.jpg
Portage County website
/
Portage County Sheriff's Office

The death of a young man in the Portage County Town of Hull is being investigated as suspicious.

The 19-year-old was found in a snowbank at 9:20 Monday morning along a walkway leading up to a house, and officers aren't saying much more than that at this time.

Among the unknowns are the man's name, a potential cause of death, and the address that the body was found at in the town.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the university of Wisconsin's department of pathology- more information is expected to be released when appropriate.

Tags
Crime Portage CountyWXPR News
Mike Leischner WSAU
See stories by Mike Leischner WSAU