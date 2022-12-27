Man found dead in Portage County

The death of a young man in the Portage County Town of Hull is being investigated as suspicious.

The 19-year-old was found in a snowbank at 9:20 Monday morning along a walkway leading up to a house, and officers aren't saying much more than that at this time.

Among the unknowns are the man's name, a potential cause of death, and the address that the body was found at in the town.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the university of Wisconsin's department of pathology- more information is expected to be released when appropriate.