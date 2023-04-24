One dead in Wood County police shooting

One person died in a police shooting in Wood County.

The State Department of Justice says an officer encountered someone walking just outside of Wisconsin Rapids in the Town of Grand Rapids at about 11:00 p.m. Friday.

The officer went to check on the person, who then produced a handgun. The officer fired their service weapon and struck the person.

They immediately provided live-saving measures, but the individual died at the scene.

The DOJ immediately took over the investigation- and all departments are cooperating.

The DOJ will turn their findings over to the Wood County District Attorney who will decide on potential charges.

The officer involved was not hurt and has been put on leave.