Marshfield man arrested in investigation of a body found dumped in Price County

A suspicious death in Price County has been tied to a domestic incident in Marshfield, according to a news release from both the Marshfield PD and Price County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers have identified the deceased person as 28-year-old Blanca Jesenia Hernandez Portocarrero. Officers say they believe she was the victim of a domestic violence incident that began in the City of Marshfield.

Hernandez Portocarrero’s body was found on November 3rd along State Highway 13. Investigators say they believe she was killed in Marshfield and her body was dumped along the side of the road later in the day.

Police in Marshfield have arrested 38-year-old Deyvin Castro Gutierrez in connection with her death. He is facing a possible charge of first-degree intentional homicide, and court action against him is pending.

The investigation into the incident remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact the Price County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 339-3011. No further information will be released at this time.

More than a dozen agencies have been involved in the investigation, including the Marshfield PD and Price County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement from Vilas, Taylor, and Wood Counties have also been involved along with the FBI, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in Minnesota, and Wisconsin state agencies.