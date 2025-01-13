© 2025 WXPR
Woman in custody after death in Lincoln County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published January 13, 2025 at 6:27 AM CST
Lincoln County Sheriff Facebook

A woman is in custody following a death in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday night, they got a report of a man who had been injured in his chest and had shortness of breath.

The caller was driving the man to the hospital.

Officers arrived at Tomahawk Aspirus Hospital to begin an investigation, and were informed a short time later the 50-year-old Tomahawk man had died from his injuries.

A 43-year-old Tomahawk woman has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the public.
