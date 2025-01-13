Woman in custody after death in Lincoln County

A woman is in custody following a death in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday night, they got a report of a man who had been injured in his chest and had shortness of breath.

The caller was driving the man to the hospital.

Officers arrived at Tomahawk Aspirus Hospital to begin an investigation, and were informed a short time later the 50-year-old Tomahawk man had died from his injuries.

A 43-year-old Tomahawk woman has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the public.