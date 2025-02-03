Names released for those involved in an Oneida County police chase that ended in a deadly crash

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has released the names of those involved in a police chase that ended in a fatal crash in Oneida County.

It happened at 9:15 p.m. on January 17th in the Town of Newbold.

The driver killed has been identified as 28-year-old Matthew Johnson, who reportedly failed to stop when Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Bedish tried to pull him over on Highway 17 at Northwestern Avenue.

Johnson crossed into the opposite lane of traffic at the intersection of Highway 47 and Bridge Road.

He crashed and struck another vehicle.

Johnson was dead at the scene, while six people in the other vehicle had to be taken to area hospitals.

The Department of Criminal Investigation says Deputy Bedish has four and a half years of law enforcement experience.

He’ll be on administrative leave while the Department of Criminal Investigation conducts the investigation.

When the investigation is complete, information gathered will be turned over to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office.