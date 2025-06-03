Wisconsin DMV warns residents about another road related text message scam

Another DMV-related scam is making the rounds.

This time people are getting text messages telling them this is the “final notice” or of an unspecified “unpaid traffic violation.”

They claim to be the Wisconsin DMV and try to get people to click on fraudulent links or reveal personal information.

On Monday, the DMV noted an influx in customers calling and emailing with questions after receiving these texts.

A previous wave hit Wisconsin late March into early April.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation stresses these are NOT from the DOT or DMV.

Wisconsin DMV urges consumers to be on the lookout and follow these tips:



Be suspicious of demands for money and urgency.

Do not share personal information with unsolicited emails or messages.

If you have not signed up to receive email or text messages from DMV and receive an unsolicited text message or email from an unknown number or person, do not respond, engage with the caller or click on links.

Sign up for account activity alerts and renewal reminders by subscribing to Wisconsin DMV's eNotify. Like most bank accounts, you will receive confirmation of transactions on your account which alerts you to any fraudulent activities. Sign up for eNotify here: wisconsindmv.gov/enotify

If you are the victim of a scam, you may:

Consider filing a police report with the local law enforcement agency where you reside.

Report it to the Federal Trade Commission and/or the IC3 www.ic3.gov

Speak to AARP’s Fraud Watch Helpline and find Fraud Victim Support Groups (all ages accepted)

Request a free credit report and research identity theft prevention: https://www.annualcreditreport.com/index.action

WisDOT is committed to protecting Wisconsin consumers. The full list of DMV services can be found online at wisconsindmv.gov.