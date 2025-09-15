Missing Portage County girl found safe

Ruby Lehmann, the 6-year-old Portage County girl missing since Thursday, has been found safe.

The Amber Alert for her was cancelled shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say Jordan Coyle, her uncle, is now in custody in relation to her disappearance. Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said charges are now pending.

Lukas said a grid search started at 10 a.m. Saturday throughout southern Portage County, with the help of the FBI, state law enforcement officials, and officers from a number of area law enforcement agencies.

The Assistant Chief from Plover P.D. noticed some grass that was laid over going into the school forest in the Town of Almond, which helped narrow the scope of the search.

They were able to locate the vehicle, and start to move in to find Coyle.

Lukas said Coyle had fled the vehicle once officers entered the woods, but complied with officers when he was finally found and confronted. He was taken into custody with no problems.

Officers then found Lehmann around 4:47 p.m., and Lukas said she was in good spirits and good shape.

She was taken to be checked out and interviewed after she was found.

Lukas said the search effort was a huge team effort, and one that exhausted all the resources at their disposal.

"We used every asset we possibly could," Lukas said about the effort to find Lehmann. He mentioned drones, infrared cameras, dogs and officers.

Lukas thanked the community for their help with their support for his office and for the work they did to help find Coyle. He said they received hundreds of tips.

Coyle is now behind bars and awaiting charges.