Bar break-in investigated in Lincoln County

Lincoln County authorities are looking into a break-in at a bar.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Nut Zee’s bar on County Highway B in the Town of Harrison was hit.

During the early morning hours of December 8th, someone forced their way in.

Once inside, they stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Detectives are actively working the case.

Anyone with information should contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, bar management said "It’s a sad day for us here at Nut-Zee’s. Early Monday morning (12/8/25), our business was broken into and robbed. It’s hard to put into words how violating and upsetting it feels to have something we’ve worked so hard for treated this way.

We are incredibly disappointed that someone would do this, but we want to assure everyone that we do have video footage and a couple of promising leads. The investigation is currently ongoing, and we are hopeful that those responsible will be held accountable.

What keeps us going is knowing we have an amazing community behind us. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern and support. It truly means more than you know. We’ll keep moving forward, and we’ll share updates when we’re able."