Officer involved shooting takes life in Shawano County

A Shawano County Deputy shot a man to death early Tuesday morning (March 10th).

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation will handle the investigation into the officer involved death in the Town of Green Valley.

At 1:41 a.m., Shawano County Deputies were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 2300 block of State Highway 22.

The person refused to come out of a bathroom and said they had a gun.

Less than lethal force was tried, but didn’t work.

Deputies say the person came toward them with what was thought to be a firearm.

One of the deputies fired and hit the person.

EMS was contacted and life saving measures were attempted.

The subject was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

No members of law enforcement or other members of the public were injured during this incident.

The deputy who fired will be placed on administrative leave, per the agency’s policies.

The incident was captured via the on-scene deputies body worn cameras.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over the investigative reports to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office when the investigation concludes.