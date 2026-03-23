Death of child under investigation in Gogebic County

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office in the western Upper Peninsula is looking into the death of a child.

Thursday morning March 19th at 4:41 a.m., deputies were sent to a report of a deceased child in Ironwood Township.

Deputies checked for signs of life, but confirmed the child was dead.

The scene was secured and the investigation began. There was a temporary closure of Lake Road and Sunset Road while the investigation was being completed. Further investigative resources were requested from the Michigan State Police (MSP), which included personnel from the Marquette Forensic Laboratory.

"This is a tragic incident, losing a young member of our community is very hard for all of us,” read a statement from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office. “We will continue to investigate to determine what happened and will provide further updates to the public when that information is available."

The Gogebic County Sheriff's Office was supported throughout the response by multiple agencies, including the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post, Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reconstructionist, Ironwood Public Safety Department, Gogebic County Road Commission, Ironwood Township Fire Department, & Gogebic County Victim Services Unit.