Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Forest County

One person died in an officer involved shooting in Forest County.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it happened Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Town of Nashville at 3:26 p.m. with a report of an active shooter.

The report came from a housing complex on Indian Settlement Road, which is located on the tribal lands of the Sokaogon Chippewa community.

When police got there, the person involved reportedly fired toward nearby dwellings and toward law enforcement officers.

Two officers with the Crandon Police and a DNR warden fired, and the person was hit.

EMS was called and performed live saving measures, but the person died.

A rifle was recovered at the scene.

No members of the public or law enforcement were injured.

The DNR conservation warden and one of the two Crandon Police Department officers were wearing a body-worn camera during the incident.

Two Crandon Police department vehicles on scene were equipped with squad cameras.

All three of the officers will be placed on administrative leave, per their agencies’ policies.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading this investigation and is assisted by a DCI Crime Response Specialist, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Forest County Sheriff’s Office.

Involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over the investigative reports to the Forest County District Attorney’s Office when the investigation concludes.