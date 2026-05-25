Suspects in custody after reportedly firing shots over Boom Lake

Police were reportedly shot at as they chased a car after getting a complaint about gunfire over Boom Lake in Rhinelander.

It started Friday afternoon at 1:48 p.m., when Rhinelander Police were sent to the area near the boat landing at Hodag Park.

The suspects left the scene in a red Chevy Cruise, and a chase started.

Rhinelander Police terminated the chase a couple of times when it entered busy areas of the city but were able to pick the suspects back up.

A press release says during the pursuit, shots were fired from the suspect vehicle at law enforcement.

Officers were able to stop the Chevy Cruise on Highway 8 East near Beaver Creek Road by using a PIT maneuver.

Four people were taken into custody without further incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Rhinelander Police Department with additional assistance being provided by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

All the parties involved have been identified and are in custody.

There is no ongoing threat to the community related to this incident.