One dead in officer involved shooting in Oneida County

Police shot a man to death after he reportedly fired a gun when they arrived to arrest him in the Town of Lake Tomahawk.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal (DCI) Investigation will look into the Wednesday morning shooting.

At 10:30 a.m., two Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputies were in the 5000 block of Lumen Lake Drive to arrest the person in a felony investigation.

Investigators say the subject produced a firearm and fired.

One deputy fired, hitting the person.

EMS was called, but the person was declared dead at the scene.

No members of law enforcement or other members of the public were injured during this incident.

There is no known threat to the public.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by a DCI Crime Response Specialist, the Newbold Fire Department, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Minocqua Police Department, the Woodruff Police Department, the Rhinelander Police Department, and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over the investigative reports to the Oneida County District Attorney’s office when the investigation concludes.