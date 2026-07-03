Traffic stop in Antigo leads to drug bust

A traffic stop in Antigo led to a significant amount of meth and fentanyl.

The Antigo Police Department stopped a vehicle for a violation Tuesday evening.

K9 Riggs gave the vehicle a sniff and alerted, leading to a search.

Officers found 234 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Overall, the investigation led to the seizure of 249 grams of meth and 33 grams of fentanyl, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Two people were taken into custody.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office and Oneida County Sheriff's Office provided assistance with the investigation.