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Overdose death in Eagle River

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 15, 2026 at 7:38 AM CDT
Wikimedia Commons

Eagle River Police are cautioning about the dangers of fentanyl after a suspected drug overdose death.

Tuesday morning at 2:16 a.m., police were called to a report of an unresponsive person at a residence in Eagle River.

First responders tried to save them, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death, and the source of any substances involved.

They remind the public illicit drugs may contain fentanyl or other highly potent synthetic opioids, significantly increasing the risk of overdose.

They say to call 911 immediately if an overdose is suspected, as prompt medical attention and administration of Narcan can save a life.

Narcan is available to the public at the Eagle River Police Department as part of the Law Enforcement Leave Behind Program.
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Crime FentanyldrugdrugsDrug abuseEagle River policeWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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