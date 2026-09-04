Arrest made in death of a St Germain man in an apparent overdose

An arrest has been made in the death of a St. Germain man in an apparent drug overdose.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says in April, 42-year-old John Edwards of St. Germain was found slumped over the driver side window of a vehicle parked in Vagabond park in Florence Township.

Deputies administered Narcan and performed other lifesaving measures, but Edwards did not survive.

Mark Allan Johnson II of Kingsford has been arrested on an accusation of first degree reckless homicide and other charges.

He’s being held in the Florence County Jail.

A lengthy investigation in the case was conducted by the Florence County Sheriff's Office, K.I.N.D team (Dickinson County Sheriff's Office Michigan) Oneida County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI).