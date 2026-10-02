Two teens arrested after reportedly flashing a gun outside of a Wausau school

Two 16-year-olds were picked up by police in Wausau after reportedly flashing a gun during a dispute outside a school.

Thursday at 12:47 p.m., the two boys were said to be walking on the sidewalk outside John Muir Middle School while students were out for recess.

There was a verbal exchange, and one of the teens reported lifted his shirt and showed a gun.

Students reported the incident, and the two teens were taken into custody within a few minutes.

A firearm was recovered.

The teens were transported to the Marathon County Secure Detention Facility and will be referred to Juvenile Justice for weapon‑related offenses.

As a precaution, and while additional officers responded, the school initiated a “Secure,” a safety protocol in which all outdoor activities are brought inside and exterior doors are locked.