Two teens arrested after reportedly flashing a gun outside of a Wausau school
Two 16-year-olds were picked up by police in Wausau after reportedly flashing a gun during a dispute outside a school.
Thursday at 12:47 p.m., the two boys were said to be walking on the sidewalk outside John Muir Middle School while students were out for recess.
There was a verbal exchange, and one of the teens reported lifted his shirt and showed a gun.
Students reported the incident, and the two teens were taken into custody within a few minutes.
A firearm was recovered.
The teens were transported to the Marathon County Secure Detention Facility and will be referred to Juvenile Justice for weapon‑related offenses.
As a precaution, and while additional officers responded, the school initiated a “Secure,” a safety protocol in which all outdoor activities are brought inside and exterior doors are locked.