WXPR Donor Transparency Policy

WXPR is committed to transparency in every aspect of funding our organization. Accepting funding does not mean we endorse our donors, their products, services or opinions.

We accept gifts and grants from individuals, organizations, and foundations to help with our general operations, coverage of specific topics, and special projects. Our internal team will make all judgments independently of our donors to ensure there is no influence by outside sources. Donors do not have the option to assign, review or edit any content.

We will make public all donors who give $5,000 or more per year. As a nonprofit, we avoid accepting charitable donations from anonymous sources, government entities, political parties, elected officials, or candidates seeking public office. We will not accept donations from sources who, deemed by our Board of Directors, present a conflict of interest with our work or compromise our independence.