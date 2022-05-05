© 2022 WXPR
Merrill Area Public Schools Board selects new superintendent

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published May 5, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT
Shannon Murray.jpg
Merrill Area Public Schools
Shannon Murray will be the new Merrill Area Public Schools Superintendent

Shannon Murray will be the new Merrill Area Public Schools Superintendent.

He was unanimously selected by the school board.

Murray is currently the high principal in the district. He’s been in that position for the last 16 years.

Prior to coming to Merrill, Murray served as an assistant principal at Wausau West High School and taught at Wausau West and Medford high schools.

Murray will replace John Sample who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Murray will begin working in the superintendent position on July 1, 2022.

