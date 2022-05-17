© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Regents pick UCLA law school dean to lead UW-Madison

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published May 17, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT
Mnookin_Jennifer22_bio-600x400.jpg
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Jennifer Mnookin will succeed outgoing Chancellor Rebecca Blank to lead UW-Madison.

The University of Wisconsin System regents have selected UCLA's law school dean to lead UW-Madison.

The regents announced Monday that they have picked Jennifer Mnookin to succeed outgoing Chancellor Rebecca Blank.

Mnookin has served as dean of the School of Law at UCLA since 2015.

She also has served as a law professor at the University of Virginia.

She holds a law degree from Yale. Mnookin beat out four other finalists for the job, including UW-Madison Provost John Scholz; Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and philosophy professor; Marie Lynn Miranda, a Notre Dame statistics professor; and Daniel Reed, a University of Utah computer professor and former provost.

Mnookin will start her job at UW-Madison on Aug. 4.

Tags

Education WXPR NewsUW-Madisonuw systemUniversity of Wisconsin
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content