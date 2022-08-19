© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Merrill Area Public Schools to try again on referendum

WXPR | By WAOW Television Isak Dinesen
Published August 19, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT
Merrill High School.jpg
WAOW Television
/

The Merrill Area Public School District will be trying to pass the same referendum that failed in April.

The school board voted Wednesday unanimously to place a $2.5 million referendum on November's ballot, which would address budget concerns within the district if passed.

It came to a vote with the full board after it passed through the Finance and Human Resources Committee last week.

Board members questioned whether the price was enough, but Superintendent Shannon Murray says they've run the numbers and believes it will be enough.

"When those federal monies go away, we're going to have to make some choices," he said. "We've created some positions based on those, we've done some different things based on that money, so we think that with those efficiencies with that referendum, they'll fill that gap," Murray added.

He says the district plans to talk to voters more about why they need the money.

Tags

Education WXPR NewsMerrillSchool referendummerrill area public schools
WAOW Television Isak Dinesen
See stories by WAOW Television Isak Dinesen
Related Content