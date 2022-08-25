School districts work to support students dealing with bullying

School can be hard enough to navigate without bullying in the picture, and area schools are doing their best to make sure students have somewhere or someone to turn to.

According to Pacer Bullying Statistics, one out of every five students report being bullied, and that's nationwide.

Of those students, less than half report that bullying to an adult, something DC Everest Middle School wants to change.

"We're just starting a period of our day called advisory, so for the first fifteen minutes of their day, it's a non academic time that they spend with a teacher as part of their schedule," said Middle School Principal Kate Wollersheim, "The purpose of that time is to really build those connections, so teaching positive relationships, conflict resolution."

Over at the Stevens Point Area School District, they try to be the bridge between students and family when navigating tough situations, connecting them with the right resources.

"If there needs to be some accommodations made in the school environment, my role is to make sure they can provide that within the resources they have." said Caleb Feidt, Director of Student Services with Stevens Point Schools.

Both schools have multiple resources that students, parents or friends can use, including anonymous tip lines, but the biggest message they want to drive home is opening up conversations with students, and that their students know they're here to help.

"So whether they're being bullied, or they're having a bad day, or whether they need academic support, that they have somebody here that they can connect with." said Wollersheim.

If anyone is struggling with bullying, whether in school or online, talk to a trusted adult.