Merrill school board approves budget, reduction to tax levy

The Board of Directors from Merrill Area Public Schools has approved its budget and tax levy, with some reductions.

The board passed a more than $7.7 million tax levy for this school year Monday, which district officials say is lower than last year's figure.

Decreasing enrollment and not passing a referendum are some of the stated reasons for the lower levy number.

Superintendent Shannon Murray says the district is working toward solutions that would better serve its staff and families.

"MAPS needs to continue to develop strategies to ensure that our district is right-sized at all times and that we're making the best use of our tax dollars at every level. We'll continue to find efficiencies throughout the organization and we'll proactively address these enrollment issues that we are facing," Murray said.

The district also announced it is debt-free for the school year and voted to renew its school lunch program.

There will be a vote for a non-recurring, four-year, $2.5 million per year referendum on the ballot November 8.