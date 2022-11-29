Challenged children's books allowed to stay at Marathon County libraries

Two controversial books will stay in the children's section at Marathon County Libraries.

Making a Baby by Rachel Greener and You Be You! The Kids Guide to Gender, Sexuality and Family by Jonathan Branfman were reviewed by a committee and approved by the Library Board of Trustees following an appeal.

Dozens of residents filled the meeting at the library headquarters Monday, and many who spoke advocated for the removal of the books from the children's section.

"I could have solved this in 30 seconds. Remove all such books, put them in the adult section and put them on the top shelf," one resident said. "If you want them, you can ask for them."

But the board ultimately went with the review committee's recommendations, voting unanimously to keep the books where they are. They said the library's only responsibility is to provide free access to information, and that it's up to parents to decide what's right for their child.

According to documents detailing the review committee's recommendation, moving the books to the adult section would make them less accessible to the group they're written for, which they say is a form of censorship.

Per library policy, the books cannot be reviewed again for another five years, unless significant content changes are made.