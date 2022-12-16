UW Stevens Point receives a $10 million gift

The University of Wisconsin Stevens Point has landed a $10 million dollar gift from the Sentry Insurance Foundation- the largest single donation in the school's history.

Kevin Neuman, assistant dean of the Sentry School of Business and Economics, says the gift has been in the works for a few months.

“When you talk about commitments of this size, obviously it takes some time to work out, but as far as large gifts go this one did evolve very quickly because I think there was a lot of synergy”, said Neuman.

Neuman says at the center of the gift is the remodeling of the current Collins Classroom Center, which will become the Sentry School of Business and Economics.

“Updated classrooms, modern technology but also featured space for our centers that we use to connect with the community.”

Neuman says the gift will help the school expand offerings that help students learn how to navigate the business world outside of the classroom setting.

“Social media help. We would bring in a LinkedIn expert in order to help students as they’re getting closer to graduation or looking for an internship, put forth a professional social media persona.”

The donation will be spread out over a few years, and Neuman expects it will help increase the profile of his program and help attract and retain students as well.