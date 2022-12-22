Merrill Area Public Schools may try again on referendum

The Merrill Area Public Schools board is in early talks that could lead to another attempt to pass a referendum.

The district had tried to pass a non-recurring referendum in April and November, but failed both times, forcing several cuts.

At Wednesday's meeting, superintendent Shannon Murray unveiled two possible outcomes to pursue, which would be putting together a referendum for next April or for next November. He says each option has pros and cons that will be discussed at length in the future.

"There are some bigger decisions that would need to be made with next year's budget, because the choice then becomes, we're cutting $3.5 million or we're cutting some mix of $3.5 million and deficit spending in there, and so that would be the heavier lift for our board," Murray said.

The board is expected to further this discussion at its next meeting on January 11.