Threat determined to be false in Antigo

There will be an added police presence at Antigo High School for the next few days after what turned out to be a false threat.

School leaders and local police received word of an unspecified threat this week, which turned out to be false according to Superintendent Glenda Oginski.

In a letter to parents she says she hopes parents take the situation as an opportunity to talk to their children about watching what they say and post online, because situations like this can create unnecessary stress and anxiety for everyone including school officials and the officers who have to investigate the threats.

The district didn't release specifics of the threat, only saying that it was taken out of context.