Crandon Schools to stay closed until April 2nd after suspected Carbon Monoxide leak

The School District of Crandon will stay closed until April 2nd as they investigate a suspected Carbon Monoxide leak.

On Thursday, the building was evacuated after students and staff members reported illnesses.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office reported 39 patients received medical attention at area hospitals as a result of the event, including two with elevated levels of Carbon Monoxide.

Oneida and Wausau Hazmat felt a mechanical issue with the furnace created elevated levels of carbon monoxide at the school.

Interim District Administrator Kirby Schulz says after consulting with authorities, further testing and inspection are necessary to address concerns.

They have made the decision to extend the closure of the Crandon School through spring break.

They currently plan for students to return April 2nd.

Wisconsin Mechanical out of central Wisconsin will be coming in Monday to assist with the investigation.

In addition to ensuring mechanical issues are corrected, they are arranging for a comprehensive cleaning of the facility.

That will involve a thorough inspection, cleaning, and maintenance of HVAC components to ensure optimal performance and eliminate any potential sources of contamination.

Kirby said they understand the inconvenience that may be caused by keeping the building closed and appreciate patience and understanding as they work to resolve the matter.

They’ll be working to set a date when they will be able to have staff help families and students obtain their personal belongings.