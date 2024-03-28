Rhinelander students taste a different culture

Students at a Northwoods school had the opportunity to try some different cuisine this week.

Chef Amanda Barnes visited James Williams Middle School in Rhinelander and made Lebanese Chicken Shwarma for the students. According to her contract with Tao Group Hospitality, she will be visiting more schools in Rhinelander area and across the state of Wisconsin.

For many kids it was their first time having a taste of Lebanese food, but some are huge fans.

"I think it tastes really good," said Rebecca Snow, a student at James Williams Middle School. "I could eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner."

The idea behind Lebanese Shwarma is to introduce new cultures to the students.

Chef Barnes said she will be visiting as many schools as she can giving them the opportunity to try unique cuisine. She said she'll be preparing new food for students around the area each meal she serves.

Barnes believes even if the students don't like the different cuisine, it is still a win for her since the it is a diversity effort.