North Lakeland Discovery Center names new Executive Director

An environmental education center based in northern Vilas County has a new leader.

The North Lakeland Discovery Center in Manitowish Waters has announced the appointment of Don Anderson as its new Executive Director.

Anderson is currently the Principal at Eagle River Elementary School.

He’ll join the Discovery Center as soon as he finishes the school year but plans to attend events as frequently as possible over the next couple of months.

"I am beyond excited to begin this new journey as the Executive Director of the North Lakeland Discovery Center” said Anderson. “Discovering a career that allows me to combine two of my greatest passions, education and conservation, is a true blessing. The opportunity to work in such a stunning natural environment fills me with joy and gratitude. NLDC's commitment to environmental education and conservation efforts has truly impressed me, and I cannot wait to officially join this exceptional team. Together, I am confident we will continue to make a meaningful impact in preserving and celebrating the beauty of our surroundings."