Drivers need to prepare to share the road with busses when school starts

Drivers will soon need to adjust to sharing the road with school buses picking up or dropping off students.

The Wisconsin State Patrol warns traffic patterns will change.

“Kids count on their community to keep them safe as they go to and from school,” Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “Their safety must be everyone’s top priority. Drivers need to be aware of their surroundings and eliminate distractions, and caregivers should talk with children about bus safety. We all have to work together and stay alert to prevent tragedies.”

Wisconsin law requires drivers to use extra caution around school buses:

Flashing red lights: Stop at least 20 feet away, in both directions, from a bus when red warning lights are flashing; the only exception is if you are traveling on the other side of a divided road

Flashing amber/yellow lights: Slow down when amber or yellow lights are flashing, which signal the bus is about to stop and red lights will soon be activated; drivers can pass a bus with amber lights activated but should do so cautiously

Yield to pedestrians who have a walk signal or green light, or those who are crossing a road with no signals

Always follow directions from school crossing guards

There are about 600 crashes involving school buses every year in Wisconsin.

You also need to keep an eye out for kids walking to or from school.