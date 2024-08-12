Backpacks can cause problems when kids don't wear them properly

Parents looking for back to school supplies may have a backpack on their list.

“Improper backpack usage among children can lead to neck pain, headaches, back pain and hip pain,” says Megan Stankowski, PT, DPT, LAT, Physical Therapist, Athletic Trainer with Aspirus Health.

“Preventing these injuries may require parents to check in, observe and gently remind their kids to make some adjustments to how they use their backpacks.”

How the backpack is positioned matters.

“A backpack should be positioned on a child’s back with both straps used on both shoulders. The backpack should be at the hips or no lower, and the shoulders should be snug tight so the backpack is not swaying side to side”

A child shouldn’t be carrying more than 15 percent of their body weight.

Stankowski says kids aren’t likely to relate any pain they’re experiencing to their backpack, so it’s important to check in with them.

“Parents can catch signs or symptoms of injury by simply asking their child how they like their backpack or how it feels,” says Stankowski.

She says this may prompt your child to share any discomfort they may have.

“Also observe them. Are they leaning to the side or leaning forward? The child is not going to catch that as often as the parent, and correcting these habits can prevent injuries.”

Backpacks are a practical and useful way to get textbooks and supplies to and from school. When used properly, they should ease your child’s load, not make it worse.