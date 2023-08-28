Back to school time can create stress for both kids and parents

It is just days away from kids getting back to school and that can mean plenty of stress for them and their parents.

Homework.

Going to a new school.

Bullies.

These are the things that can stress a student, or their parents, out.

That's why officials said the best way to deal with it is to plan ahead.

"You're child might encounter some stressful situations like bullying or peer pressure," said UW Health psychologist Dr. Shilagh Mirgain. "Think about rehearsing with your child before it even happens. You might roleplay it. Get them some scripting. Have them practice saying no or even pretending getting a teacher for help."

Also, making things more consistent can be a great stress reliever.

"We encourage parents to get in routines," said Riverside Elementary School principal Kevin Kampmann. "Get normal routines in place. That ensures kids get enough sleep, set times for them to do their homework, even times for them to just connect as a family."

For stressed parents, recognize what's stressing you out and try to calm down.

"Remember that stress, anxiety looks the same in the body as excitement," said Mirgain. "Sometimes you can reframe your experience in the body as excitement because that's really the energy you want to convey to your children."

When your kids get home, there are four questions Mirgain said to ask: 1. What was your favorite part of the day? 2. What was your least favorite part of the day? 3. Do you have any questions about your day? 4. How did you show kindness today?

Those can help kids work through their programs and teach them family values.

When all else fails, take one thing at a time. Thinking of everything all at once can be stressful.