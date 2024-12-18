School District of Rhinelander to ask voters for additional operational funding

The School District of Rhinelander will be asking voters to approve additional funding for operations.

The referendum will be for an additional $3-million per year in each of the next two school years.

The question will go before Rhinelander School District voters April 1st.

“We are proud of our efforts to continue providing our students with an exceptional educational experience, despite the financial challenges facing our district and many others like ours across the state,” said Superintendent Eric Burke. “As we continue to manage the impact of rising costs and an inadequate state funding system, we are once again looking to engage our community and propose a solution that will position our students for success, now and in the coming years.”

When combined with funding approved in a previous referendum, the district would exceed its revenue limit by $7 million in each of the next four years.

The district says while financial support provided through the 2022 operational referendum has been incredibly important for the district’s schools and students, costs have continued to increase at a rapid pace over the past two-and-a-half years.

If the new referendum is approved, the projected tax rate for the 2025-26 school year would be $7.92 per $1,000 of home fair market value. This would represent an increase of 52 cents in the first year.

For the owner of a home with an equalized value of $200,000, it would amount to an increase of $104.

The tax rate is then projected to decrease in each year of the four-year operational referendum.