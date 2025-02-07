Antigo schools shut down Friday due to illness

Students will be kept out of school in Antigo Friday, February 7th

The Unified School District of Antigo announced the decision to close the schools due to a significant increase in illness among students and staff.

In a Facebook Post, the district said today’s closure will allow for a thorough deep cleaning of all facilities.

The Antigo District says custodial teams will use enhanced cleaning protocols, including hospital-grade disinfectants on high touch surfaces and in communal areas.

The Antigo District post said they understand the challenges that unexpected closures may present for families, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

Please continue to encourage good health practices at home, including frequent handwashing and monitoring for symptoms of illness.

If your child is feeling unwell, we recommend consulting with your healthcare provider.

Reminder, students must be fever free for 24 hours without medication before they should return to school.

All school-related activities, including after-school programs and extracurricular events, will continue as scheduled in Antigo.