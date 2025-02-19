Voters in Tomahawk and Northland Pines districts approve funding referendums

Voters in the Northland Pines and Tomahawk School districts approved funding referendums.

Northland Pines got approval from 67% of those casting ballots.

The current referendum expires at the end of this school year.

The new referendum would replaces it at $5.6 million a year for next three years.

It is a million dollars more than the last two referendums voters approved.

The Tomahawk School District asked voters to approve renewing an operational referendum for $3.25 million per year for the next four years.

It’s the same amount voters approved in 2022 that’s been in place for the last three years.

It had been set to expire at the end of this school year.

Tomahawk School District voters approved extending the funding with 56% of voters in favor.