Sawmill in Antigo will help with training for Northcentral Technical College

Northcentral Technical College (NTC) has unveiled a new sawmill for its lumber and forestry program, marking a significant development in the region. This facility, described as the only one of its kind in the country, aims to keep Antigo thriving for years to come.

"This is a one-of-a-kind, state-of-the-art training center that's available for our incumbent workers, people who want to be new to this industry and get in this area in Wisconsin and really throughout the country as well," said President of NTC, Jeannie Worden.

For nearly 16 years, NTC, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and other partners in Langlade County have been planning this sawmill. The ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated a project that they believe will lead them into the future.

"We need to take advantage of this asset in a very strategic and managed way to ensure that we can not only preserve but create economic opportunities for the state," said UWSP Chancellor, Thomas Gibson.

The sawmill is also seen as a way to retain local talent in the county and state. The community wants to demonstrate that they have everything someone would want in sawmilling and aims to train anyone interested in joining the program.

"NTC recently went through a process of updating our strategic plan and one thing that came out loud and clear from our strategic plan is that our local communities really have it all so let's keep our talent local," said another community member.

The new sawmill is a testament to the wood science and sawmilling heritage ingrained in the Langlade community. The hope is to utilize this facility to its full potential and bolster the local economy.