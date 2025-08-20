Back to school drive to help students in Vilas County

Some families will spend more than $800 this time of year getting their kids new clothes, shoes, school supplies, and electronics, according to the National Retail Federation.

Even just buying the essentials on supply list from schools can run up to $200 which is more than some families can afford.

Vilas County Health Department Community Health Educator Caroline Thompson says statistics show one in five children won’t have all the supplies they need when the school year starts.

“It's just important for students to have all the supplies for them to be successful going to school,” said Thompson.

New this year, the health department started a back-to-school supply drive.

Items they’re asking for include:



· Backpacks · Highlighters · Markers · Paper · Crayons · Tissues · Pencil cases · Hand sanitizer · Glue sticks · Feminine Hygiene Products · Folders · Bar/Liquid soap · Binders · Toothbrush/Toothpaste · Notebooks · Shampoo/Conditioner · Pencils · Deodorant · Pens

The drive started at the beginning at this month.

“We didn't know how well it was going to do, so now, just seeing that there are a bunch of people that want to donate and support their students is really great. It makes us want to do it again next year,” said Thompson.

Items are being collection now through the end of the month.

They can be dropped off at the Vilas County Health Department or the Walter E. Olson Memorial Library during open hours.

The supplies will be distributed to all the schools in the county.