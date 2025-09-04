Governor stops by School District of Crandon as part of 'Back to School' tour

The Governor’s annual back-to-school tour stopped in Crandon Wednesday.

In a message recorded at the start of the tour, Governor Tony Evers told educators back-to-school is his favorite time of year.

“Each new school year is filled with new opportunities for students and educators alike to grow, learn, and inspire,” said Evers.

“I know your preparation starts long before kids walk through the door on the first day—from lesson plans and trainings to seating charts and learning everybody’s name.But I assure you, once everyone is in their desks, and the hallways are quiet, and the first lesson starts, all of that hard work will have paid off.”

During his stop in Crandon, Evers sat in on classes and got a tour of some of the facilities, including the school garden and sugar shack.

Evers started his professional career as a science teacher, before later becoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction and later Wisconsin’s Governor.

Evers declared 2025 the Year of the Kid in Wisconsin and signed a bipartisan state budget into law earlier this summer that invests nearly $1.4 billion in spendable revenue for K-12 schools, which includes the largest increase to the special education reimbursement rate in state history, bringing the reimbursement rate to the highest level in 30 years, and $30 million to continue support for school-based mental health services for kids.