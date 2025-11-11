Evers demands U.S. Department of Education release Impact Aid

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is demanding the U.S. Department of Education immediately release Impact Aid.

As WXPR reported last week, about 20 school districts in the state rely on the federal funding including Crandon, Wabeno, Lac du Flambeau, and Lakeland Union.

Impact Aid is available to districts that have certain types of federally owned land giving those districts a smaller tax base.

October payments for Impact Aid have been delayed because of the shutdown and firings in the Department of Education.

Evers sent a letter to the Education Secretary Linda McMahon demanding the funds be released saying the department has provided no guidance or timeline to school districts about when they’ll see the payments.

“Less surprisingly, this delay seems to be completely unnecessary and entirely self-inflicted by the Trump Administration, as you have apparently terminated nearly all staff in the Impact Aid Program as part of your illegal efforts to completely dismantle and eliminate the U.S. Department of Education without Congressional approval,” Gov Evers wrote to Secretary McMahon.

A copy of Gov. Evers’ letter to U.S. Department of Education Secretary McMahon is available here.