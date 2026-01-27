FE University in Iron County encourages lifelong learning

As she got older, Wendy Thiede found herself with more time to learn.

“I thought, ‘Wow, wouldn't it be nice if I could read all those books that I didn't have time to read while I was in college’,” Thiede said.

But she wanted more, more follow up, more discussion, and more learning.

When she learned other retirees in Iron County felt the way, she and a group of senior volunteers along with Iron County UW-Extension developed a non-accredited “college” aimed at those 50 and older.

In it’s first year offering classes in 2014, FE University, named using the symbol for Iron on the periodic table of element, held two classes in its first year, 2014.

In 2017, FE University became its own 501c3 and operates independently. Thiede is now the board President for FE University.

In the nearly 15 years it’s been open, FE University has offered hundreds more classes to 800-plus students. Topics have ranged from geology to United Kingdom history to fascism to physics.

“I mean, you name it. The only thing we haven't had any classes in basically, is math,” said Thiede with a laugh. “We probably should do that.”

Some upcoming classes include developing or learning new skills like snowshoeing, acting, guitar, and creative writing.

There are also ones about everyday uses of AI, the psychology of grief, and ‘How Wisconsin’s Northwoods Evolved from Logging Boom to Conservation.’

They’ll be doing a free book club this year to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with books about the Revolutionary era.

Class fees range from $10 to $40, coming out to about $5 an hour. A grant from Bader Philanthropies helps support the “Still Learning After All These Years” series of courses.

While the classes are made with those 50 and older in mind, Theide says they’re open to anyone 18 and older.

“It brings community together in a social atmosphere, learning together, discussing things,” said Theide. “We've had students actually say that that, you know, if it hadn't been for FE University, they never would have become friends with so and so. And, it's important to get people out and keep their brains active.”

You can learn more about classes and register for course at FEUniversity.org.

