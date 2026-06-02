Teachers union calls for tougher tech rules in Wisconsin classrooms

Public-education advocates are calling on Wisconsin schools to place stronger limits on screens and artificial intelligence amid concerns about excessive technology use among children.

Almost half of 11-year-olds have cellphones, and four in 10 teens report they are online almost constantly.

Speaking at the National Press Club this week, American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten presented a national proposal that calls for a series of screen bans and AI restrictions. The plan is aimed at promoting active learning in schools while curbing technology use in classrooms.

“In this era of TikTok and YouTube, which drives rapid shifts of attention," Weingarten said, " there is a growing concern about students' ability to sustain focus and to persist through challenging learning tasks.”

Research shows exposure to excessive screen time in children can be associated with attention problems.

Wisconsin recently became the 36th state to enact a law limiting cellphone use in K-12 schools. The policy goes into effect for all school districts on July 1, although some districts have already implemented stricter “bell-to-bell” bans.

Weingarten’s 10-point plan suggests banning screens and online assessments for students in pre-K through second grade. It would also end student-facing AI in elementary schools. She also proposes prohibiting “social companion” AI chatbots for anyone younger than 16.

While Weingarten argues AI should not replace the core purpose of education — helping students develop critical thinking skills — she said the technology is part of modern life.

“I am not calling for an AI ban or a Chromebook bonfire,” Weingarten said. “What I'm calling for is getting the balance right, to harness the benefits of technology while mitigating the harms. I'm wary of the dangers of AI, but it is here to stay.”

Weingarten also criticized the administration’s efforts to privatize education through vouchers and warned against allowing Big Tech to shape public schools without accountability.

While she said public education should have bipartisan support, she also put additional pressure on Democrats to send a stronger message.

“While Democrats are still among the strongest advocates of strengthening public education," she said, "too few Democratic leaders speak clearly about the fundamental importance of public education as a national priority.”