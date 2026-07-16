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Hodag Dome closure extended by a week

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 16, 2026 at 7:18 AM CDT
Hodag Dome in Rhinelander
Hodag Dome Facebook page
Hodag Dome in Rhinelander

Repairs to the track at the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander are taking longer than expected.

The closure of the dome has been extended through Sunday, July 26th.

They had originally hoped to have the dome open July 19th.

The new track inside the dome is taking longer than anticipated to install and cure.

Dome leaders apologized for the delay but said they need to do what is best for the track surface to ensure its longevity.

It’s also been announced the track at Mike Webster Stadium will be closed to the public starting
Thursday, July 16th, lasting through July 27th.

Crews are resealing the surface.

The School District of Rhinelander calls the Hodag Dome the largest air-supported high school dome in the nation.
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Education hodag domeSchool District of RhinelanderExerciseWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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