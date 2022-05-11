© 2022 WXPR
Election

Wisconsin election investigation paused amid legal fights

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published May 11, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT
election_day_2_3.jpg
Katie Thoresen
/
WXPR
People voting in Rhinelander during the November 2020 election.

An investigation into the 2020 election in battleground Wisconsin will be paused while five lawsuits play out and the former state Supreme Court justice leading it will be paid half as much going forward.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday that the probe could be revived depending on the outcome of those legal battles.

Michael Gableman’s review was originally supposed to end in October, but Vos has allowed the contract to go forward indefinitely under pressure from Donald Trump.

Vos said Wednesday that was to deal with five ongoing lawsuits.

Vos says Gableman’s taxpayer-funded salary will be cut from $11,000 to $5,500 a month.

