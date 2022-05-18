© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Election

Lawsuit seeks $2.4M damages from Wisconsin fake GOP electors

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published May 18, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT
VOTE.jpg
commons.wikimedia.org
/

The Republicans who attempted to cast Wisconsin's electoral ballots for Donald Trump in 2020 are being sued by plaintiffs who allege they engaged in a conspiracy after Joe Biden won the battleground state.

Two Democratic electors and a voter are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court.

They're seeking up to $2.4 million in punitive damages, saying it's necessary to deter such conduct in the future.

The plaintiffs say it's the first such lawsuit in any of the seven swing states where Republican electors falsely declared Trump the winner and cast their votes for him in December 2020.

Republicans have said they were just trying to preserve Trump's position should a court overturn Biden's win.

Tags

Election WXPR Newselection 2020voting rightsvoter fraud claims
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content