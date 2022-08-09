Mandela Barnes wins Wisconsin Democratic Senate primary

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has won the Democratic Senate primary and will face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. Ron Johnson wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin primary election.

Barnes’ top rivals dropped out of the race last month and backed Barnes in Tuesday’s primary. It was a sign of Democrats’ intense focus on defeating Johnson.

The Senate is currently split 50-50, with Democrats relying on the vice president to break ties, and the Wisconsin contest is expected to be one of the most competitive races for control.

Voters also are choosing a Republican nominee for governor who could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed businessman Tim Michels while former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is backed by former Vice President Mike Pence.