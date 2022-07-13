August Primary 2022

-
The campaign for Wisconsin governor is shaping up to be the most expensive in state history.
Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission can't agree on what guidance, if any, to give the state’s more than 1,800 local clerks to help them understand how to implement a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling outlawing absentee ballot drop boxes.
Several of his campaign promises fired up the crowd including his pro-life views, support of gun ownership, and upholding election integrity.
Governorship, Senate and Congressional seats, and local sheriff races among top races in August Primary electionWisconsin is four weeks away from the August Primary.
The nonpartisan organization Secure Democracy USA recently released a report about how ongoing debates about voting and election-related legislation could impact rural voters.
Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is endorsing construction company co-owner Tim Michels for governor, after Thompson decided against a running again earlier this year.
The two front-runners in Wisconsin’s Republican primary race for governor are going after one another over gas prices, marking a more negative shift in the race less than five weeks before the Aug. 9 primary.
Republican Kevin Nicholson, a business consultant whose campaign for governor in battleground Wisconsin failed to catch on with conservative voters, is dropping out of the race five weeks before the Aug. 9 primary